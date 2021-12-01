Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

MJWC: It’s agony and ecstasy as South Africa, Pakistan, Poland and Korea hit winning ways in Bhubaneswar

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
The classification round to decide 9-16 position at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 produced four very different matches on Day Six. A closely-contested match saw South Africa overcome a determined Canadian resistance before Pakistan bounced back to overwhelm USA. Chile were undone in the final minute by Poland before Korea and Egypt recorded a thrilling 3-3 draw which led to the sheer agony and ecstasy of a shoot-out that saw Korea break Egyptian hearts.

