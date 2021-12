Alex Fedenczuk, Scotland FIH umpire, at the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India 2021



Alex Fedenczuk, one of Scotland’s FIH umpires, today officiates at the all-European Quarter Final clash between Germany and Spain at the Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



This is the highest level tournament that Alex has been appointed to, so far, in his umpiring career.