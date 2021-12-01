Bhubaneswar Odisha



30 Nov 2021 RSA v CAN (9th-16th Place) 7 - 3

30 Nov 2021 PAK v USA (9th-16th Place) 18 - 2

30 Nov 2021 POL v CHI (9th-16th Place) 2 - 1

30 Nov 2021 KOR v EGY (9th-16th Place) 3 - 3 (6 - 5 SO)



1 Dec 2021 GER v ESP (Quarter-Final) 2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)

1 Dec 2021 NED v ARG (Quarter-Final) 1 - 2

1 Dec 2021 16:30 FRA v MAS (Quarter-Final)

1 Dec 2021 19:30 BEL v IND (Quarter-Final)



2 Dec 2021 10:30 CAN v USA (13th-16th Place)

2 Dec 2021 13:30 CHI v EGY (13th-16th Place)

2 Dec 2021 16:30 RSA v PAK (9th-12th Place)

2 Dec 2021 19:30 POL v KOR (9th-12th Place)

