Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Canada's stranded field hockey team has flights booked home from South Africa

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

Team has been waiting to travel home since Junior World Cup was cancelled due to new coronavirus variant


The Canadian women's junior field hockey team were in South Africa for the Women’s Junior World Cup, scheduled Dec. 5-16 in Potchefstroom. It has since been cancelled due to concerns about the omicron variant. (@fhc_wolfpups/Instagram)

Canada's junior women's field hockey team could be headed home from South Africa next week.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.