India's two goalkeepers -- Prasanth Chauhan and Pawan, in particular --, were terrific against Belgium and produced some breath-taking saves to deny their opponents





Indian players pose for photographs after beating Belgium 1-0 in their quarterfinal match at the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens Junior World cup 2021, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 1, 2021. PTI



High-flying defending champions India would bank on their solid defensive structure and drag-flicking prowess to outsmart six-time title-winners Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.



