By Shane Sadanand



There was an era before the advent of Astro Turf. Hockey was played with artistic beauty. Teams gave importance to goals and attacks. There were five forwards who did everything. Defense was the least area concerned. Two muscled men who had the additional responsibility of PC execution always manned defence. Then there was left out, right in, centre forward, you can find a lot of classical designations. Hockey was played with three 'D's - dribble, dodge and deftness of touch. Hockey was not mere a sport in those days. In that era, hockey was an art rather than a game played with aesthetic finesse. Spectators came to see the dazzling stickwork of Dhyanchard, Mohammad Shahid, Dhanraj Pillai, Shahbaz Ahmed and many of that ilk. They wove a lot of intricate patterns in grass surface that were real treats to both eyes and mind.





Then they brought in Astro Turf to turn hockey into rocket science. Artistic 3Ds changed to two Ds. Each D planted in front of goals. Dribble and dodge paved way for power and speed. Strategies and tactics have been borrowed from SunTsu and Mahabharata. All players become muscle men and ballet dancers with stick in hand vanished into the thin air.. Fates of the matches have been fixed even before the pushback (another jargon lost was ‘bully–off’) . Spectators deserted galleries and TVs start losing veiwers.



Graham Reid graduated from a school of Ric Chalesworth. That school has only one motto. Positive results. Forget about the hockey aesthetics. What is the relevance of ballets in the era of Robotic hockey?



Belgians made four cardinal mistakes on Wednesday. They were confused about tactics of Reid to be employed in this match. But started to guesstimate Reid's plan for each quarter. They expected miracle in the next minute. They expected more circle entries from Indian forwards and thus created space can be utilised for attack. Reid's boys didn't field a single foward in the last forty minutes. Belgium faced eleven defenders but slightly different from the way Malaysians designed their defence architecture. All Indian players defended, defended and defended. Beauty of the game has been kept in a locker.



Belgium caught the flignt to Bhuvaneswar without a class PC specialist. No coach can develop one in between 4 or 5 matches. They got enough PC opportunities for a victory in regulation time itself. All of them were wasted.



Belgium coach might have asked their best player Thibeau Stockbroekx to anchor near second post to recieve any loose balls. That didn't come his way. It seems they didn't have a Plan B regarding their attack.



In the fourth quarter Belgium played for an equaliser only as they did against Malaysia. They were very confident about a shoot out victory. Both teams sacrificed a lot of things in the process.. Indians forgot about the beauty of the game. Belgium forgot about their natural play. Both teams went for results in the most ugliest way. Defenitely Graham Reid will be a happy man today.



This result could be exactly what Doctor (FIH president) is ordered



