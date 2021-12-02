In the first quarter-final of the day, Germany eked out a narrow 3-1 win over Spain in the shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, before Argentina beat Netherlands 2-1.





Germany are the most successful team in the history of the Junior World Cup having won the tournament six times. Twitter@FIH_Hockey



