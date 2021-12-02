Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

QF1: Heart break for Spain as pugnacious Germany enters semis via shoot out route

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
K. ARUMUGAM



Spain did everything. Withstood Germany’s onslaught for major part of the intensive 60-minutes, saved from any damage from eleven penalty corners conceded, but in the end could not keep of up the solitary goal lead for another 50 seconds to make their day. Germany, on the other hand, put themselves back in the game by converting their last penalty corner, the 12th, that nullified the Spain’s 2-1 lead taking the contest to shoot out when just 20 seconds left in the clock.

