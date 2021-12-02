K. ARUMUGAM







Spain did everything. Withstood Germany’s onslaught for major part of the intensive 60-minutes, saved from any damage from eleven penalty corners conceded, but in the end could not keep of up the solitary goal lead for another 50 seconds to make their day. Germany, on the other hand, put themselves back in the game by converting their last penalty corner, the 12th, that nullified the Spain’s 2-1 lead taking the contest to shoot out when just 20 seconds left in the clock.



