Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT +5:30



1 Dec 2021 GER v ESP (Quarter-Final) 2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)

1 Dec 2021 NED v ARG (Quarter-Final) 1 - 2

1 Dec 2021 FRA v MAS (Quarter-Final) 4 - 0

1 Dec 2021 BEL v IND (Quarter-Final) 0 - 1



2 Dec 2021 CAN v USA (13th-16th Place) 4 - 0

2 Dec 2021 CHI v EGY (13th-16th Place) 1 - 0

2 Dec 2021 16:30 RSA v PAK (9th-12th Place)

2 Dec 2021 19:30 POL v KOR (9th-12th Place)



3 Dec 2021 10:30 BEL v ESP (5th-8th Place)

3 Dec 2021 13:30 MAS v NED (5th-8th Place)

3 Dec 2021 16:30 FRA v ARG (Semi-Final)

3 Dec 2021 19:30 IND v GER (Semi-Final)

