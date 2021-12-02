Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 2 December

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
Bhubaneswar Odisha

All times GMT +5:30

1 Dec 2021     GER v ESP (Quarter-Final)     2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)
1 Dec 2021     NED v ARG (Quarter-Final)     1 - 2
1 Dec 2021     FRA v MAS (Quarter-Final)      4 - 0
1 Dec 2021     BEL v IND (Quarter-Final)        0 - 1

2 Dec 2021      CAN v USA (13th-16th Place)       4 - 0
2 Dec 2021      CHI v EGY (13th-16th Place)        1 - 0
2 Dec 2021 16:30     RSA v PAK (9th-12th Place)        
2 Dec 2021 19:30     POL v KOR (9th-12th Place)        

3 Dec 2021 10:30     BEL v ESP (5th-8th Place)    
3 Dec 2021 13:30     MAS v NED (5th-8th Place)    
3 Dec 2021 16:30     FRA v ARG (Semi-Final)        
3 Dec 2021 19:30     IND v GER (Semi-Final)       

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

