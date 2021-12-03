Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian government spent Rs 65 crore on men's hockey teams in last 5 years

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments

The government said the money was utilised for coaching camps, competitions and other expenses.


Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team

The Indian government said that it has spent over Rs 65 crore on Indian men's hockey teams in the last five years apart from shelling out close to Rs 104 crore on 20 infrastructure projects related to the game. The government said the money was utilised for coaching camps, competitions and other expenses.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.