Supermom coach Pritam Siwach was reluctant, but son Yashdeep sticks to hockey, shores up India’s defense
Blessed with positional acumen and ability to offload the ball quickly, the 21-year-old is lynchpin of India's zonal defense and fallback for high-press turnovers
By Mihir Vasavda
Yashdeep Siwach, credit Hockey IndiaYashdeep has impressed for four games in a row. (Hockey India)
Pritam Siwach was convinced her son had lost it.
Around six years ago, on a chilly evening, Yashdeep innocently asked his mother, a hockey legend, if he should follow in her footsteps and pick up a stick. “Have you gone mad?” she replied, dismissively.