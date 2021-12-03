Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Supermom coach Pritam Siwach was reluctant, but son Yashdeep sticks to hockey, shores up India’s defense

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

Blessed with positional acumen and ability to offload the ball quickly, the 21-year-old is lynchpin of India's zonal defense and fallback for high-press turnovers

By Mihir Vasavda


Yashdeep Siwach, credit Hockey IndiaYashdeep has impressed for four games in a row. (Hockey India)   

Pritam Siwach was convinced her son had lost it.

Around six years ago, on a chilly evening, Yashdeep innocently asked his mother, a hockey legend, if he should follow in her footsteps and pick up a stick. “Have you gone mad?” she replied, dismissively.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.