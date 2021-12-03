Blessed with positional acumen and ability to offload the ball quickly, the 21-year-old is lynchpin of India's zonal defense and fallback for high-press turnovers



By Mihir Vasavda





Yashdeep Siwach, credit Hockey IndiaYashdeep has impressed for four games in a row. (Hockey India)



Pritam Siwach was convinced her son had lost it.



Around six years ago, on a chilly evening, Yashdeep innocently asked his mother, a hockey legend, if he should follow in her footsteps and pick up a stick. “Have you gone mad?” she replied, dismissively.



