India Must Not Allow Germany to Dictate Terms

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:00
Indian hockey lovers would be delighted to see the Indian junior men’s team sneak into the semifinals of the 12th Junior Men’s World Cup after they crossed the Belgium hurdle by a solitary goal in the quarterfinal stage. As an ardent supporter of the Indian team, it is easy to hop onto the quarterfinals winning celebrations bandwagon but can we lose sight of the fact that it was Belgium and not India, who dictated terms from the outset – India were not allowed to play their natural game – free-flowing attacking hockey even as the Red Lions, who engaged in a bout of slick and quick interchange of passes. The fact that India’s first attacking move came in the closing stages of the opening quarter vindicates the point of how Belgium retained possession over India.

