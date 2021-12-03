Shane Sadanand



Today's semifinal opponent is Germany. For Indians, they are not arch rival Pakistan or the regular quarterfinal nemesis Belgium. So, India can play with ease and comfort to their full freedom. Graham Reid has already sorted out German Seniors two months back. In Tokyo Olympics, India beat them comprehensively in the Bronze medal match. Senior Germany side is a better side with lots of creative players. But Indian juniors are at par with their seniors. This junior side has Harman (Sanjay), Rupinder (Sharada), they have Simranjith (Utham) and Gurjanth in Sudeep. Juniors have a fantastic midfield too. Further, Junior Indians have a Mandeep in Mundal to raise the stick in front of opposition D always. Don't worry one can find two Sreejeshs in this junior side. And the think tank in both cases is Graham Reid. If he can sort out German seniors, poor cousins can be smashed for a six.





Like in a war, hockey matches are won by outwitting, outthinking and outperforming the opposition. Alexander, the great conqured half of world. But he adopted different strategies and tactics for different war and battles. If opposition is familiar with your ideas or arms and ammunition you can't win wars. Each day you will find a new terrain and a new enemy, you need to change your fighters and weapons. So is the case in hockey too.



0ne can consider four war strategies that can be employed in hockey. Attack. defence, flanking warfare and Guerilla warfare. Indians have played a defensive structure against Belgium and the world has already seen it. There is no scope for running it in the next match. Flanking and Guerilla methods are not for the world ranked third team. It is for Canada or Pakisthan to adopt. Indians have only one option and that is attack. All out attack will bring at least a silver here. One can not always win matches with thinnest margin. Wednesday was a day plated with luck. Friday is the day of aggression.



When you go for an all out attack, you have to follow certain war principles. One has to find real weakness of opposition and attack at that point. In hockey, you have to change this principle slightly for today's match. Find the strength in Germany's line up and attack it. Basically German game revolves around wait and watch or half press. This itself is their weakness. In Tokyo or in the last game against Spain, Germans showed their desperation in the last quarter. In Tokyo, India seized upper hand in 2nd and 3rd quarter. To grab this advantage Reid has to utilise midfield effectively. Relentless attacks should be taken place on their defence structure and starve their forwards with ball possession. Sizeable lead should be taken in first three quarters.



Second attacking principle is all about the concentration of mass. Effective deployment of midfielders is the cardinal aspect here. Missing of Maninder is a huge loss and he has all the attributes of a new Sardar Singh. Bobby Singh played heart out in the last match and to an extend compensates Maninder loss. Since he is a very good ball player he can be withdrawn for strengthening midfield. These five men hold the key in this match. Further, Germany's PC battery is better than that of Belgium.



Surely, this Friday will give enough reasons for Indians to celebrate.



Fieldhockey.com