Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Germany wary of Penalty Corner threat, India wary of late goals

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Semifinal: Germany will look to keep the Indian team away from their circle to nullify the set-piece threat, but their head coach says there are other danger areas for his team too.

By Dipankar Lahiri


 India will face Germany in the Junior Hockey World Cup semifinal after prevailing 1-0 over Belgium on Wednesday. (HockeyIndia)

Germany remain aware of the threat India possess in set-pieces but will be focusing more on shutting the noise out when the hosts counter-attack in the semifinal of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.