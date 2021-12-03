Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Semifinal: Germany will look to keep the Indian team away from their circle to nullify the set-piece threat, but their head coach says there are other danger areas for his team too.



By Dipankar Lahiri





India will face Germany in the Junior Hockey World Cup semifinal after prevailing 1-0 over Belgium on Wednesday. (HockeyIndia)



Germany remain aware of the threat India possess in set-pieces but will be focusing more on shutting the noise out when the hosts counter-attack in the semifinal of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Friday.



