While Pakistan scored three field goals through Abuzar (5th minute), Abdul Shahid (25th) and Abdul Rehman (37th), South Africa made a valiant fightback and converted two penalty corners through



Bhubaneswar: South Africa shocked erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan 4-1 in the shoot-out to set up a ninth-10th place classification clash against Korea in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.