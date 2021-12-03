Bhubaneswar Odisha



All times GMT =5:30



2 Dec 2021 CAN v USA (13th-16th Place) 4 - 0

2 Dec 2021 CHI v EGY (13th-16th Place) 1 - 0

2 Dec 2021 RSA v PAK (9th-12th Place) 3 - 3 (4 - 1 SO)

2 Dec 2021 POL v KOR (9th-12th Place) 2 - 3



3 Dec 2021 BEL v ESP (5th-8th Place) 2 - 2 (4 - 3 SO)

3 Dec 2021 MAS v NED (5th-8th Place) 3 - 9

3 Dec 2021 16:30 FRA v ARG (Semi-Final)

3 Dec 2021 19:30 IND v GER (Semi-Final)



4 Dec 2021 10:30 USA v EGY (15th-16th Place)

4 Dec 2021 13:30 CAN v CHI (13th-14th Place)

4 Dec 2021 16:30 PAK v POL (11th-12th Place)

4 Dec 2021 19:30 RSA v KOR (9th-10th Place)

