With their tight man-to-man play, Germany were always going to be an uncomfortable opponent for India. Few, however, thought it would get so brutal.



By Mihir Vasavda





India is a team that likes to counterattack, instead of taking the initiative in a match. Against Germany, who played a half-court press, waiting in their half for India to make a move, the Indians were forced out of their comfort zone. (Twitter/Hockey India)



If not for the dozen or so Junior World Cup brandings around the stadium periphery, it would have been easy to mistake this for a men-versus-boys contest. At least that’s what it felt like when the two teams lined up for the anthems, almost giving an impression that they were ordered to stand in descending order of their heights, starting with Germany.



