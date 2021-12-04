Bhubaneswar Odisha



3 Dec 2021 BEL v ESP (5th-8th Place) 2 - 2 (4 - 3 SO)

3 Dec 2021 MAS v NED (5th-8th Place) 3 - 9

3 Dec 2021 FRA v ARG (Semi-Final) 0 - 0 (1 - 3 SO)

3 Dec 2021 IND v GER (Semi-Final) 2 - 4



4 Dec 2021 USA v EGY (15th-16th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)

4 Dec 2021 13:30 CAN v CHI (13th-14th Place)

4 Dec 2021 16:30 PAK v POL (11th-12th Place)

4 Dec 2021 19:30 RSA v KOR (9th-10th Place)



5 Dec 2021 10:30 ESP v MAS (7th-8th Place)

5 Dec 2021 13:30 BEL v NED (5th-6th Place)

5 Dec 2021 16:30 IND v FRA (3rd-4th Place)

5 Dec 2021 19:30 GER v ARG (Final)

