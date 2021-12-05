Canadian field hockey players heading home from South Africa after travel exemption granted
Travel restrictions put in place last month following discovery of omicron variant
Chad Pawson
Canada's junior women's field hockey team has been granted a travel exemption to return to home from South Africa. (@fhc_wolfpups/Instagram)
Canadian field hockey players stuck in South Africa due to COVID-19 travel restrictions are set to finally depart on Dec. 8 after receiving a travel exemption from the Canadian government.