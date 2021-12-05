India hope to make a winning start in women's Asian Champions Trophy
India had won the ACT title in 2016 before finishing runners-up to tournament hosts Korea in the same city in the 2018 edition.
Indian Women Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Hockey India)
The Indian women's hockey team would look to begin its Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note when it takes on Thailand on Sunday. The tournament marks the team's first outing after missing a bronze medal by a whisker in the Tokyo Olympics.