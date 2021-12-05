Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Covid-hit Malaysia barred from opening two ACT matches

Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
By Jugjet Singh


KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) tried their best, even attending a marathon three-hour meeting with Donghae health officials, but in the end, Malaysia were politely denied playing time in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), which starts on Sunday. -Pic credit to MHC.org

