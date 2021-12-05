Donghae City



All times GMT +9



5 Dec 2021 10:30 CHN v MAS (RR) Postponed - Covid

5 Dec 2021 IND v THA (RR) 13 - 0

5 Dec 2021 15:00 KOR v JPN (RR) -



6 Dec 2021 10:30 IND v MAS (RR) Postponed - Covid

6 Dec 2021 12:45 CHN v JPN (RR) -

6 Dec 2021 15:00 THA v KOR (RR) -

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

