With no HIL experience on their CVs, India’s junior hockey players found wanting in big World Cup game

Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 13
Hockey India League helped players become fearless and cross the mental barrier; it's needed to ensure next generation of players share same traits

By Mihir Vasavda


Indian colts in action against Germany in the semi finals of the junior hockey world cup (Twitter/Hockey India)   

Ric Charlesworth isn’t one for hot takes. But he knew exactly how Indian hockey turned a corner. It was when, the pioneering Australian coach said, the players ‘realised that the international players only had two arms and two legs, just like they do.’

