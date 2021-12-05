Hockey India League helped players become fearless and cross the mental barrier; it's needed to ensure next generation of players share same traits



By Mihir Vasavda





Indian colts in action against Germany in the semi finals of the junior hockey world cup (Twitter/Hockey India)



Ric Charlesworth isn’t one for hot takes. But he knew exactly how Indian hockey turned a corner. It was when, the pioneering Australian coach said, the players ‘realised that the international players only had two arms and two legs, just like they do.’



