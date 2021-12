IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH/HOCKEY INDIA



BHUBANESWAR, India – As heavy rain saturated the pitch at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team met Egypt in the 15th/16th place game. Trailing 0-2 heading into the final quarter, USA came from behind to tie the game within the final minute of regulation and defeat Egypt in a shootout to capture the victory.