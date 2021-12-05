FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - 5 December
Bhubaneswar Odisha
All times GMT +5:30
4 Dec 2021 USA v EGY (15th-16th Place) 2 - 2 (3 - 0 SO)
4 Dec 2021 CAN v CHI (13th-14th Place) 2 - 1
4 Dec 2021 PAK v POL (11th-12th Place) 5 - 0
4 Dec 2021 RSA v KOR (9th-10th Place) 4 - 0
5 Dec 2021 10:30 ESP v MAS (7th-8th Place) -
5 Dec 2021 13:30 BEL v NED (5th-6th Place) -
5 Dec 2021 16:30 IND v FRA (3rd-4th Place) -
5 Dec 2021 19:30 GER v ARG (Final) -
