Women’s EY Hockey League round-up





Pembroke's Ellen Curran on the attack Pic Max Fulham (1)



Pembroke 7 (A Griffin 2, G Pinder, E Horan, R O’Brien, O Macken, C Moroney) Cork Harlequins 0

Pembroke will take a seven-point lead into the new year to put themselves very much in the driving seat for a maiden EY Hockey League title.