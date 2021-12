Men’s EY Hockey League – day nine round-up





Monkstown's Rory Nichols and Three Rock Rovers James Walker. Pic: Adrian Boeh



Three Rock Rovers 1 (R Canning) Monkstown 1 (G Sarratt)

For a third time this season, a Monkstown performance has knocked the current first placed side off top as they drew 1-1 with Three Rock Rovers at Grange Road.