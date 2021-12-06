Defending champions India even failed to finish on the podium as they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match





India junior hockey team playing against France



Title hopes already shattered, defending champions India even failed to finish on the podium as they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup on Sunday. France skipper Timothee Clement slammed a hat-trick to stun the hosts once again and secure the bronze medal. Clement converted three penalty corners for France in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India's lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute. It was the second consecutive flop show from the Indians after their superlative performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals.



