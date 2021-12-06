Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Junior World Cup: No podium for Indian colts

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00
Argentina celebrate after winning the title. PTI

Defending champions India failed to finish on the podium after they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal playoff in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup here today. France skipper Timothee Clement slammed a hat-trick to stun the hosts for the second time in the tournament to secure bronze. Clement converted three penalty corners in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India’s lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute.

