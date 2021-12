The Indian hockey team lost 3-1 to France in the third-place playoff match. Sudeep Chirmako, on his birthday, scored India’s only goal.



By Utathya Nag





FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: France denies India the bronze medal Picture by Hockey India



The Indian hockey team lost 3-1 to France in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World 2021 bronze medal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.