Julius Hayner (36th) and Mas Pfandt (47th) were the goal getters for Germany





Argentine players jubilate with the trophy after beating Germany in the final match of FIH Odisha Hockey Mens Junior World cup 2021, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 5, 2021. PTI



Lautaro Domene struck a hat-trick as a determined Argentina stunned six-time champions Germany 4-2 to clinch their second FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.



