Domene's hat-trick hands Argentina second Junior Hockey WC title

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 34
Julius Hayner (36th) and Mas Pfandt (47th) were the goal getters for Germany


Argentine players jubilate with the trophy after beating Germany in the final match of FIH Odisha Hockey Mens Junior World cup 2021, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 5, 2021. PTI

Lautaro Domene struck a hat-trick as a determined Argentina stunned six-time champions Germany 4-2 to clinch their second FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

