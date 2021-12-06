





Argentina surprised all and sundry, perhaps even themselves, as they crowned themselves in Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup glory. The South Americans may not have found many mentions whenever any ‘who are the strong contenders’ discussion was generated in the run-up to the marquee event. Argentina’s hockey has never been about being flashy and flamboyant – they have built a reputation for having a robust defensive structure that make it hard for the opposition to breach their citadel. Los Leones thrive in slick passing play, strong ball distribution skills, dominating the midfield and count a lot on set-pieces to score goals.



