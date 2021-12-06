Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - Finals

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
Bhubaneswar Odisha

5 Dec 2021     ESP v MAS (7th-8th Place)     4 - 1
5 Dec 2021     BEL v NED (5th-6th Place)     4 - 6
5 Dec 2021     IND v FRA (3rd-4th Place)      1 - 3
5 Dec 2021     GER v ARG (Final)                  2 - 4

Final standings

  1. Argentina
  2. Germany
  3. France
  4. India
  5. Netherlands
  6. Belgium
  7. Spain
  8. Malaysia
  9. South Africa
  10. Korea
  11. Pakistan
  12. Poland
  13. Canada
  14. Chile
  15. United States
  16. Egypt

FIH Match Centre

