FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 - Finals
Bhubaneswar Odisha
5 Dec 2021 ESP v MAS (7th-8th Place) 4 - 1
5 Dec 2021 BEL v NED (5th-6th Place) 4 - 6
5 Dec 2021 IND v FRA (3rd-4th Place) 1 - 3
5 Dec 2021 GER v ARG (Final) 2 - 4
Final standings
- Argentina
- Germany
- France
- India
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Spain
- Malaysia
- South Africa
- Korea
- Pakistan
- Poland
- Canada
- Chile
- United States
- Egypt
