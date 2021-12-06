Bhubaneswar Odisha



5 Dec 2021 ESP v MAS (7th-8th Place) 4 - 1

5 Dec 2021 BEL v NED (5th-6th Place) 4 - 6

5 Dec 2021 IND v FRA (3rd-4th Place) 1 - 3

5 Dec 2021 GER v ARG (Final) 2 - 4



Final standings

Argentina Germany France India Netherlands Belgium Spain Malaysia South Africa Korea Pakistan Poland Canada Chile United States Egypt

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre