Indian women's hockey team eases past Thailand with 13-0 win in Asian Champions Trophy

Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments

Indian women hockey team against Thailand

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Thailand 13-0 in its first game at the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday. Gurjit gave India the lead in the second minute of the match after an infringement from Thailand in their defensive third awarded them a penalty stroke.

