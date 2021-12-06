Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - 6 December
Donghae City
All times GMT +9
5 Dec 2021 CHN v MAS (RR) - Postponed - Covid
5 Dec 2021 IND v THA (RR) 13 - 0
5 Dec 2021 KOR v JPN (RR) 0 - 1
6 Dec 2021 IND v MAS (RR) - Postponed - Covid
6 Dec 2021 CHN v JPN (RR) 2 - 3
6 Dec 2021 THA v KOR (RR) 0 - 3
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|3
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Thailand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|-16
|0