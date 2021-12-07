Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

T&T's international umpire McClean gets Golden Whistle

Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021
by Keith Clement


T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean being presented with the Golden Whistle and award for achieveing her 100th international match at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Tournament in in Donghae, South Korea on Monday.

T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean was honoured after she took charge of her 100th international, the top Asian rivalry that involved China vs Japan (a repeat of my second match at the Olympics) in which Japan won 3-2 at the Women's Asian Championship Trophy Tournament in Donghae, South Korea on Monday.

