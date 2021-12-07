by Keith Clement





T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean was honoured after she took charge of her 100th international, the top Asian rivalry that involved China vs Japan (a repeat of my second match at the Olympics) in which Japan won 3-2 at the Women's Asian Championship Trophy Tournament in Donghae, South Korea on Monday.



