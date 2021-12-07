Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - 7 December
Donghae City
All times GMT +9
7 December is a rest day
8 Dec 2021 10:30 JPN v MAS (RR)
8 Dec 2021 12:45 THA v CHN (RR)
8 Dec 2021 15:00 KOR v IND (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|3
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Thailand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|-16
|0