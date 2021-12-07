Donghae City



All times GMT +9



7 December is a rest day



8 Dec 2021 10:30 JPN v MAS (RR)

8 Dec 2021 12:45 THA v CHN (RR)

8 Dec 2021 15:00 KOR v IND (RR)

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Japan 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6 2 India 1 1 0 0 13 0 13 3 3 Korea 2 1 0 1 3 1 2 3 4 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 China 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 6 Thailand 2 0 0 2 0 16 -16 0

FIH Match Centre