



France ’s bronze medal finish at the 12th Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup should not be seen like any lesser-known hockey nation that is out to surprise the hockey world. France looked every bit a side that was ready to give every side a run for their money. The manner in which Les Bleus stormed into the semifinal stage left no one in doubt that they have the ammunition to go the distance. Their semifinal match was a one bad day in office, where they were outduelled by eventual champions Argentina in a shootout. Interestingly, the French outfit did not qualify for the 2016 Junior World Cup – how can one forget how they wowed all and sundry, entering the final of the 2013 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at New Delhi, where they were pipped 2-5 by Germany in the title tilt. Along the great tourney journey France had beaten the likes of Spain, Belgium and Malaysia.



