Hockey juniors need more matches

Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
As some of the best hockey-playing youngsters in the world showcased their tricks and flicks at the junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar over the last 10 days, one thing stood out.


Players of India celebrate after win against Poland during FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

As some of the best hockey-playing youngsters in the world showcased their tricks and flicks at the junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar over the last 10 days, one thing stood out. India’s junior boys just don’t play enough competitive hockey. Sure, most of them may satisfy Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘10,000 hours of practice’ theory but all of them have a fair way to go before they can turn into experts. The main reason for that seems to be their lack of proper match practice.

