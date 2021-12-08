Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women's hockey player tests positive for Covid-19 at the Asian Champions Trophy

Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021
A Hockey India source confirmed that one player has tested positive, resulting in the cancellation of the team's next match against South Korea


The Indian women's hockey team (Source: Times of India)

A member of the Indian women's hockey team participating in the Asian Champions Trophy has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the cancellation of its match against hosts and defending champions Korea on Wednesday.

