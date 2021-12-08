Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - 8 December
Donghae City
All times GMT +9
8 Dec 2021 THA v CHN (RR) 0 - 8
8 Dec 2021 KOR v IND (RR) Postponed - Covid
9 Dec 2021 11:00 JPN v THA (RR)
9 Dec 2021 13:15 CHN v IND (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|3
|4
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|24
|-24
|0