Canadian field hockey team headed home from South Africa following wait due to travel restrictions

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021
The Canadian women's junior field hockey team were in South Africa for the Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, initially planned in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16. It has since been cancelled due to concerns about the omicron variant. (@fhc_wolfpups/Instagram)

Canada's women's junior field hockey team is scheduled to arrive home on Thursday after being stranded in South Africa due to restrictions surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant.

