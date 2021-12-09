

The Canadian women's junior field hockey team were in South Africa for the Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, initially planned in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16. It has since been cancelled due to concerns about the omicron variant. (@fhc_wolfpups/Instagram)



Canada's women's junior field hockey team is scheduled to arrive home on Thursday after being stranded in South Africa due to restrictions surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant.



