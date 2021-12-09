Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South Africa and Canada to join Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
Meeting today virtually for the last time of the year, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) approved the participation of South Africa and Canada in the third edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League. As informed earlier, this participation is temporary and limited to this edition only. Both teams replace Australia and New Zealand, who had to pull out of the current season due to COVID-related international travel constraints.

