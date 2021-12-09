Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Why India's hockey matches against Malaysia and South Korea were called off

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
The pandemic has cast its shadow on the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and India's future is in the tournament is unclear.

By Md Imtiaz


Gurjit Kaur of India in action at the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey India)

The Indian women's hockey team started off their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy with a thumping 13-0 victory over Thailand. However, their second fixture against Malaysia, third encounter against South Korea and their fourth fixture against China, which was scheduled for Thursday, have all been called off.

