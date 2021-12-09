The pandemic has cast its shadow on the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and India's future is in the tournament is unclear.



By Md Imtiaz





Gurjit Kaur of India in action at the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey India)



The Indian women's hockey team started off their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy with a thumping 13-0 victory over Thailand. However, their second fixture against Malaysia, third encounter against South Korea and their fourth fixture against China, which was scheduled for Thursday, have all been called off.



