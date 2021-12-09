Donghae City



All times GMT +9



9 Dec 2021 JPN v THA (RR) 6 - 0

9 Dec 2021 KOR v CHN (RR) 3 - 2



10 and 11 December are rest days

India has been withdrawn from the tournament due to Covid Positive cases

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Japan 3 3 0 0 10 2 8 9 2 Korea 3 2 0 1 6 3 3 6 3 China 3 1 0 2 12 6 6 3 4 Thailand 3 0 0 3 0 17 -17 0

FIH Match Centre