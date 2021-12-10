By Ijaz Chaudhry



Dar Hockey Academy picks talented boys, mostly in their early teens, from all over Pakistan.





The outstation boys are provided with schooling, boarding and lodging in Lahore.



They are coached by a team led by some renowned Olympian or World Cup veteran at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



Many are then picked by the departmental teams.



Next, the best among them gain selection for the national sides.



Pakistan team for the Asian Champions Trophy starting from this Sunday in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka includes three boys from the Dar Hockey Academy.



All the three players, Waqar (goal keeper), Aqueel Ahmed and Hammad-ud-din Anjum appeared for Pakistan in the recently concluded Junior World Cup in India.



Now, they will be making their debut for the national (senior) side.



