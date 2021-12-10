Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Three Dar Academy Boys in Pakistan Squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

By Ijaz Chaudhry

Dar Hockey Academy picks talented boys, mostly in their early teens, from all over Pakistan.



The outstation boys are provided with schooling, boarding and lodging in Lahore.

They are coached by a team led by some renowned Olympian or World Cup veteran at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Many are then picked by the departmental teams.

Next, the best among them gain selection for the national sides.

Pakistan team for the Asian Champions Trophy starting from this Sunday in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka includes three boys from the Dar Hockey Academy.
 
All the three players, Waqar (goal keeper), Aqueel Ahmed and Hammad-ud-din Anjum appeared for Pakistan in the recently concluded Junior World Cup in India.

Now, they will be making their debut for the national (senior) side.

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.