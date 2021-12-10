Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India's campaign ends after player tests positive for COVID-19

Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 18
'With the health and safety of the players being paramount, the Indian Women's Hockey Team's match against China on 9th December will not take place,' Hockey India had tweeted on Wednesday.

The Indian women's hockey team was on Thursday forced out of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 , joining Malaysia who were also compelled to withdraw after being hit by the dreaded virus in Donghae.

