



Allison is a high school senior who plays center-mid for the defending state champion Womack Warriors. As her team’s co-captain, she’s in the middle of everything, all the action on the field and all the drama off it. When the unity of her team is threatened by both a racial incident and a sexting scandal, Allison must navigate her mother’s alcoholism, falling behind in her schoolwork, and her strained relationship with the team’s other captain and her best friend Mallory as the Warriors fight to get back to the championship game and win another title.





Here is what former USA Nat'l Team player Maren Langford had to say about it -



“Jeff Kass’s Center-Mid is an intimate picture of the complexities of modern adolescence while highlighting how sport can ground individuals and provide a platform to address difficult topics. Kass’s female characters battle their inner and outer demons, yet at the end of the day these same characters find that those who may be different from them really aren’t. Center-Mid is an absolute page-turner where the reader roots for the success of females on and off the field.”



