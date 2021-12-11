Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches ‘#Care4Hockey’ Campaign

Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021
Pun: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers in India today announced the launch of its ‘#Care4Hockey’ campaign. The Company has associated with Rani Rampal, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain who is the face of this campaign. The thought behind this campaign is to elevate field Hockey’s recognition in our country and showcase how supporting a person to attain their goals can enable them to make a difference in the society.

