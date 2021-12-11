Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Books ad
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - 11 December

Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

Paredes (POR)

All times GMT

10 Dec 2021      UKR v IRL (Pool A)         8 - 3
10 Dec 2021     POR v DEN (Pool A)     5 - 6
10 Dec 2021     CRO v BLR (Pool A)     4 - 8
10 Dec 2021     UKR v DEN (Pool A)     7 - 5
10 Dec 2021      POR v BLR (Pool A)     3 - 8
10 Dec 2021     IRL v CRO (Pool A)         7 - 9

11 Dec 2021 11:00     BLR v DEN (Pool A)    
1 Dec 2021 12:15         CRO v UKR (Pool A)    
11 Dec 2021 13:30     IRL v POR (Pool A)    
11 Dec 2021 16:00     DEN v CRO (Pool A)    
1 Dec 2021 17:15         BLR v IRL (Pool A)    
11 Dec 2021 18:30     POR v UKR (Pool A)    

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belarus 2 2 0 0 16 7 9 6
2 Ukraine 2 2 0 0 15 8 7 6
3 Denmark 2 1 0 1 11 12 -1 3
4 Croatia 2 1 0 1 13 15 -2 3
5 Portugal 2 0 0 2 8 14 -6 0
6 Ireland 2 0 0 2 10 17 -7 0

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.