EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - 11 December
Paredes (POR)
All times GMT
10 Dec 2021 UKR v IRL (Pool A) 8 - 3
10 Dec 2021 POR v DEN (Pool A) 5 - 6
10 Dec 2021 CRO v BLR (Pool A) 4 - 8
10 Dec 2021 UKR v DEN (Pool A) 7 - 5
10 Dec 2021 POR v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 8
10 Dec 2021 IRL v CRO (Pool A) 7 - 9
11 Dec 2021 11:00 BLR v DEN (Pool A)
1 Dec 2021 12:15 CRO v UKR (Pool A)
11 Dec 2021 13:30 IRL v POR (Pool A)
11 Dec 2021 16:00 DEN v CRO (Pool A)
1 Dec 2021 17:15 BLR v IRL (Pool A)
11 Dec 2021 18:30 POR v UKR (Pool A)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|7
|9
|6
|2
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Denmark
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|12
|-1
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|15
|-2
|3
|5
|Portugal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|0
|6
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|0